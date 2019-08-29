ASHE COUNTY — The Sparta-based Blue Ridge Midnight Runners held their first ever rod run Saturday, Aug. 24, which passed though Ashe County and parts of Virginia. The ride went through West Jefferson and Lansing in Ashe County, Grayson Highlands, Volney, Mouth of Wilson and Independence in Virginia before heading back to Sparta. Drivers showed up in everything from hot rods to classic cruisers and old-school muscle cars.

