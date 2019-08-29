ASHE COUNTY — The Sparta-based Blue Ridge Midnight Runners held their first ever rod run Saturday, Aug. 24, which passed though Ashe County and parts of Virginia. The ride went through West Jefferson and Lansing in Ashe County, Grayson Highlands, Volney, Mouth of Wilson and Independence in Virginia before heading back to Sparta. Drivers showed up in everything from hot rods to classic cruisers and old-school muscle cars.
Blue Ridge Midnight Runners Rod Run passes through Ashe County
Ian Taylor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Visiting Writers Series shares legacy of namesake
- 6th Annual Blowing Rock Music Festival returns on Sept. 14
- Horse Helpers to host 10th anniversary event
- Enjoy tomato season while it lasts
- Gallery Times
- The Absentee Gardeners: Recognizing community beautification factors
- James H. Fisher International Grand Prix to be held in Blowing Rock
- Blue Ridge Midnight Runners Rod Run passes through Ashe County
Most Popular
Articles
- App State releases alcohol procedures for first home football game
- Watauga, Wilkes deputies apprehend driver after 30-mile car chase
- Sutton suspended for App State game against East Tennessee State
- Cromwell indicted by grand jury, US attorney searches for more victims
- Boone fire, police officials investigate cause of Winkler's Creek fire
- Woman transported after overturning vehicle
- ARHS discusses $90 million plans for hospital campus
- Remembering a High Country character
- Federal judge: Georgia, 9 other states don't need to comply with Obama-era Clean Water Act revisions
- Bartolini sentenced to up to 15 years for child pornography
Images
Videos
Commented
- Community members petition against new Valle Crucis School site (7)
- Letter: Housing and poverty in Boone (7)
- Letter: About those “Don’t Hate-Love God” signs (5)
- D.G. Martin: Are they all really running for president, or what? (5)
- Boone council discusses feasibility of banning polystyrene materials (4)
- Letter: Praying for narrow viewpoints (3)
- Your view: Data not the full picture of domesticity (3)
- Letter: Letter, issue calls for deeper understanding (3)
- Boone council to continue discussion on renaming local street after MLK (3)
- ARHS conducts safety study on workplace violence, creates proactive committee (2)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.