On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone will host the acclaimed roots music trio The Blue Ridge Girls. Featuring three of the best Appalachian roots musicians that are based in this region, the group consists of Brett Morris, Jamie Collins and Martha Spencer. All three are superb instrumentalists and vocalists who reside in southwestern Virginia within shouting distance of the North Carolina border.

The show will take place at 4 p.m., and tickets are $20. Due to limited seating, it is best to reserve a seat by calling (828) 268-6280 or go to joneshouse.org. The venue is located at 604 W. King Street in Boone.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.