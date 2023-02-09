On Sunday afternoon, Feb. 12, the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone will host the acclaimed roots music trio The Blue Ridge Girls. Featuring three of the best Appalachian roots musicians that are based in this region, the group consists of Brett Morris, Jamie Collins and Martha Spencer. All three are superb instrumentalists and vocalists who reside in southwestern Virginia within shouting distance of the North Carolina border.
The show will take place at 4 p.m., and tickets are $20. Due to limited seating, it is best to reserve a seat by calling (828) 268-6280 or go to joneshouse.org. The venue is located at 604 W. King Street in Boone.
With each of the Blue Ridge Girls able to play multiple instruments, the show is lively and fun and the lead and harmony vocals only add to the experience. In recent years, the group has performed at festivals ranging from Bristol Rhythm & Roots to the Redwing Roots Music Festival and Floydfest. Soon, a month after their concert at the Jones House, the group will make their debut in California in March.
“All three of us in the Blue Ridge Girls come from musical families, which is why we play authentic mountain music, because we all grew up with it and we’re trying to pass it on as well,” said Brett Morris. “But, we also seem to be able to play our original music at our shows and the audiences enjoy it, which are songs that can be more associated with other genres like Americana or country music, or even some acoustic southern rock chord progressions thrown in the mix at times. I think it is great that we can go from a fiddle and banjo tune to something that is totally different and yet it all blends together into one special thing that people really seem to like. This is a true group as we all bring something to the table when it comes to our sound.”
Another fun aspect to a Blue Ridge Girls show is the ability of Morris and Spencer to flat foot dance in the old mountain style. Morris has won the Dance Competition at the 67-year-old Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention two times over the years. Spencer has also won awards and has hosted workshops in multiple countries around the world while touring behind her latest solo album called “Wonderland.”
“Dancing is just something I picked up when I was a little kid,” said Morris. “I remember my older sister showing me what she knew about flat foot dancing, but with me, it was mostly a self-taught kind of thing. I find it really hard to explain to someone else because I was not formally taught how to dance. I don’t really know the names of the steps and all of that. Dancing is just what we did and do around home. The music that my Dad always played was dance music, so I have heard it my entire life and it just got ingrained in me, and whenever you know how the tunes go, you should be able to dance to it and tap out the melody.”
Morris is not just a performer with the Blue Ridge Girls, she is also the Director of the Junior Appalachian Musicians program (JAM), which sponsors bluegrass and old-time music instrument lessons, workshops and jams for young musicians in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. And, both Spencer and Collins are JAM instructors as well, giving back to the tradition to keep it going with the younger generations.
Not only is there a JAM program in next door Ashe County, run by the impressive and pro-active Ashe County Arts Council, the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone has been ground central for JAM in the High Country for years.
For those of you interested in learning how to play Appalachian roots music, the Junior Appalachian Musicians Spring Semester of instructional classes begins on Feb. 14. For more information, call or email Brandon Holder at (828) 268-6280 or at brandon.holder@townofboone.net.
“The Jones House has a different approach to JAM than a lot of other programs in that they really promote inter-generational learning, allowing parents and grandparents to also take music lessons with the kids,” said Morris. “I think that is a great thing because it really reinforces the family ties and cultural ties that exist in old-time and bluegrass music. It is cool that the kids and their parents can learn together and form a different kind of bond that will last a lifetime. There are a couple of other programs that also do this, and they are also very successful. I think it is a great idea.”
While growing up in a musical family, with her father Dale Morris being a musician and a long-time stage announcer at MerleFest, the Galax Old Fiddler’s Convention and other events, Morris was aware of Watauga County’s musical hero Doc Watson from an early age.
“I grew up going to MerleFest and that is where I mostly saw Doc Watson,” said Morris. “My Dad was always working as the stage emcee and I’d be there on the side of the stage where I used to sit next to him. Doc and his wife Rosa Lee would come out and sit there and watch the show. I never really talked to Doc because I was just a kid and happy to be there and was in awe just to be around him. One of the last times I saw him alive was when he came up to (guitar luthier legend) Wayne Henderson’s house at Wayne’s annual Christmas party, which wasn’t too long before Doc passed away. That was really cool. It was a big surprise when Doc showed up that year, which was a good thing because if people had heard ahead of time that he was going to be there, it might have got too crowded. He was pretty old and frail at that point, but I believe he did play some guitar that night.”
As far as Morris’ earliest memories of Watson, her young mind made an adorable and unique connection between of Doc and another well-known native North Carolinian.
“When I was a kid, I wasn’t always paying attention to the things I wish I would have paid attention to back then,” said Morris. “Still, us kids definitely knew that he was important and we listened to a lot of Doc and his son Merle’s music when we were growing up. I always found him to be a special, quiet and soothing soul. When I was really little, like about 4 or 5 years old or so, I used to mix up Doc Watson and Andy Griffith. To me, I thought that they were both the same type of soul, as in both were that all-knowing type of person who looked a little bit alike and they both played the guitar. I sort of equated them with each other, which I kind of find interesting, looking back on it now.”
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/blueridgegirls and jamkids.org.
