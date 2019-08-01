WEST JEFFERSON — The list of confirmed cook teams for the Blue Ridge BBQ and Brew Festival continues to grow, with the list sitting at 20. Adding to that is the 26 breweries, 11 distilleries and six wineries for visitors to sample.
Headlining the current list of cook teams is 2019 Memphis in May Cool Smoke Champion Wolf’s Revenge BBQ. Joining them is Smoke This, Twisted Pair BBQ, Hickory Barbeque Company, Q-Factor, Dirty Ol’ Butt Slappers, Big Money BBQ, Doctor Cue NC, Lil Brothers BBQ, Q Smokes, Swig-n-Pig, The Sauce & All That Goes With It, Rubber Brisket, Carolina Smoking John, Brother In Law BBQ, 270 Smokers, Mcadoo Heights BBQ, Muttley Crew BBQ, Southern Q and Smoked Monster BBQ.
On the brew side of the festival, Appalachian Mountain Brewery, Ass Clown Brewing Co., Beech Mountain Brewing, Blowing Rock Brewing, Boondocks Brewing, Booneshine, Deep River Brewing Co., Foothills Brewing Company, Granite Falls Brewing, Kettell Beerworks, Laconia Aleworks, Lost Province, Mad Company, Mica Town Brewing, Molley Chomper, Mother Earth Brewing, New River Brewing, Pisgah Brewery Co., Preyer Brewing Co., Primal Brewery, Red Oak Brewery, Skull Camp Brewing, Sweeten Creek Brewing, The Duck-Rabbit Brewery, Unknown Brewing and UpCountry Brewing fill out the current list of breweries.
Cal Family Distillery, Copper Barrel, Doc Porters’, Fair Game Beverage Co., Foothills Distillery, Mayberry Spirits, Pinetop, South Mountain Distillery, Southern Distilling Co., Southern Grace Distillery and Warehouse Distillery make up the list of distilleries.
Wineries Carolina Heritage Vineyard, Duplin Winery, Elkin Creek Vineyard, Round Peak, Thistle Meadow and Westbend Vineyards round out the list of participating vendors.
The event will serve as the North Carolina state championships of barbecue, and event coordinator James Killian hopes it can be an economic boon for Ashe County.
The event is scheduled for Aug. 30-31.
