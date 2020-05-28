BOONE — On May 16, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace in Boone announced a new family friendly series titled “Blue Ridge ArtStream” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, to host weekly virtual events that showcase local artists involved with a number of mediums, including painting, writing and music.
The idea, which was proposed to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace by local musician Lucas Triba, is to unite “artists of all disciplines,” the announcement stated.
Live streams begin at 7 p.m. each Saturday and take place on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WataugaCountyArtsCouncil. Previous streams are also available on the Facebook page.
Upcoming shows include Lauren Waterworth plein air painting on May 23, and Maryrose Carroll is set to showcase romance writing, poetry and literary history on May 30.
Additionally, Blue Ridge ArtSpace has compiled a number of messages from its artists to the community. The video series, in which artists check in with the gallery to talk about their current projects, can be found at https://www.watauga-arts.org/our-artists.html#/.
Artists interested in participating in the Blue Ridge ArtStream events should contact the gallery through its website at https://www.watauga-arts.org or Facebook page.
