The Blowing Rock Community Foundation announced its 2020 scholarship recipients on June 30. Four students will join the current 15 scholarship recipients for a total of 19 scholarships awarded for the 2020-2021 academic year.
This includes the fourth recipient of the Jane and Dan Wolfe Scholarship, Brooke Byrd, the first recipient of the Tessien Family Scholarship, Ashlyn Edmisten, the first recipient of the Jean and Walter Wilkinson Scholarship, Catie Holder, and Tessa Trate.
The scholarship recipients of the class of 2024 received scholarships totaling $129,000. One scholarship recipient, Zach Valet, graduated this May from Appalachian State University. Nick Novacek will graduate from North Carolina State University in December.
Since 1999, more than 100 students have received scholarships totaling more than $1,119,000. Of that number, more than 90 percent have graduated with undergraduate or associates degrees and many have, or are in the process of, obtaining advanced degrees.
