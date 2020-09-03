BLOWING ROCK — The Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show was held in two sessions in Blowing Rock without spectators on July 21-26 and July 29 to Aug. 2. The 2020 event marks the 97th consecutive year that the horse show was held in Blowing Rock at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve.
Tom Foley and Carel Van Donderen were the winners of the L.P. Tate Memorial Jumper Classic, and Liza Boyd and Cassio won the Hunter Derby. Cassio is owned by Rebecca Warren.
Find more information about the annual Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show at www.brchs.org.
