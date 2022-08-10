Bill & The Belles - Band Promo Photos 2020

Bill and the Belles will be playing at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 13, at 7:30 p.m.

 Photo by Billie Wheeler

WEST JEFFERSON — East Tennessee’s own Bill and the Belles will perform at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. The band, based in Johnson City, is on tour playing tracks from their latest album “Happy Again.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Bill and the Belles are made up of Kris Truelsen on guitar, Kalia Yeagle playing the fiddle, Aidan VanSuetendael playing the banjo/banjo-uke and Andrew Small on the bass.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.