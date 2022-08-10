WEST JEFFERSON — East Tennessee’s own Bill and the Belles will perform at the Ashe Civic Center on Saturday, Aug. 13. The band, based in Johnson City, is on tour playing tracks from their latest album “Happy Again.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
Bill and the Belles are made up of Kris Truelsen on guitar, Kalia Yeagle playing the fiddle, Aidan VanSuetendael playing the banjo/banjo-uke and Andrew Small on the bass.
Their latest album “Happy Again” was released on May 21, 2021 and features 11 all-original songs that takes listeners through an emotional roller coaster of good times and sad times.
Prior to stopping in West Jefferson, Bill and the Belles will play in Bristol, Va., on Thursday, Aug. 11. After the show at the Ashe Civic Center, the band will play in the Queen City Jam Session in Charlotte on Sunday, Aug. 21 and then head to Charleston, W. Va., for a show on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Tickets can be purchased online at ashecountyarts.org/event/bill-and-the-belles/.
Meet the band
Kris Truelsen (guitar, vocals)
Kris’ enthusiasm and knowledge of American roots music touches audiences internationally not just through touring with Bill and the Belles, but also through his work with WBCM Radio Bristol, a low-power FM community station and Smithsonian Affiliate serving the Appalachian Highlands region. As Radio Bristol Program Director, Kris shapes and produces all on air programming including Radio Bristol live events. Radio Bristol’s flagship show, “Farm and Fun Time,” is a monthly live radio and television program that familiarizes listeners with contemporary Appalachian culture, highlighting outreach and localism through unique content. In 2020 it began syndicating on PBS television through provider Blue Ridge PBS and airs throughout the Southeast reaching over 18 million viewers. In 2020 Kris was recognized for his efforts by the International Bluegrass Music Association, winning the coveted Industry Involvement Award. A skilled and prolific songwriter, Kris’ songs are featured throughout Bill and the Belles’ catalogue. He also has a knack for writing jingles, many of which have been recorded for corporate and nonprofit use.
Kalia Yeagle (fiddle, vocals)
Not many people teach roots music at a university full-time and perform the music professionally. Kalia is on the cutting edge of both. A deeply intuitive musician, musical ideas and connections come naturally to her, the kind of instincts that emerge from having played music since early childhood. Kalia grew up in Alaska, where long winters and strong, diverse communities have produced a music scene unlike any other. The daughter of a bluegrass and folk musician, she spent much of her childhood sleeping in her father’s bass case backstage and dancing in the dirt at small Alaskan folk festivals. Her music has always been boundary-defying, while remaining grounded in the wisdom of tradition. Kalia has been a teacher almost as long as she’s been a musician. Sharing knowledge is at the core of who she is, and she can be heard sharing her infectious love of music and craft on podcasts, in classrooms, from stages, and in casual conversation. East Tennessee State University brought Kalia on board as a full-time faculty member in order to grow their Old-Time Music program in 2018.
Aidan VanSuetendael (banjo, banjo-uke, vocals)
Aidan was born and raised in Stuart, Fla., into a musical family. VanSuetendael attended Denison University on a music scholarship, and played banjo in the college’s bluegrass program. Poetry is her other creative passion beside music. She has had five publications of her poetry to date and is currently working on her first book. After graduating, she moved to Nashville, Tenn., where she currently resides and works as a writer by day, banjoist by night. With Bill and the Belles, she enjoys playing a fresh style of three-finger banjo fitting for the band’s unique genre: a mixture of old-time, country, bluegrass, and some new sound you can’t quite put three fingers on.
Andrew Small (bass)
Andrew is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and composer who serves as the inaugural Artist-In-Residence for the Crooked Road — Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Originally from Eastern North Carolina, Andrew holds a master’s degree in music performance from Yale University and has performed around the world with artists including Sierra Hull, Mandolin Orange, and the North Carolina Symphony. An avid proponent of traditional music styles from the Blue Ridge region, Andrew is currently completing a Virginia Folklife Apprenticeship with master fiddler and National Heritage Award-recipient Eddie Bond of Fries, Virginia. In 2021, Andrew won first prize in the bluegrass category at the 29th Annual MerleFest Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Along with his wife Ashlee Watkins, he hosts The Floyd Radio Show at the historic Floyd Country Store. In addition to his musical pursuits, Andrew studies violin making with master-luthier Joe Thrift at the Foothills Arts Center in Elkin, NC and he is learning the art of distilling from master-distiller and old time fiddler Chris Prillaman in Franklin County, Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.