Andrea McDonough and Amy Beane started Beanstalk Community Theatre nine years ago with one production a year to provide a new kind of artistic outlet for the High Country. Now, Beanstalk Theatre has been chosen to perform its most recent production, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in Louisville, Ky., in February and March 2020.
“The South Eastern Theatre Conference is the largest theatre conference in the U.S.,” said Stephen Redmon-Byrum, a producer for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and actor with Beanstalk. “It is also where companies around the world go to find talent. They’re scoping you for cruises, they’re scoping you for theme parks, regional theaters, Broadway — all across the board.”
For the past seven years, McDonough has worn nearly every hat for Beanstalk, including producing and acting, but “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” was her first venture into directing. “Putnam” is the theatre company’s second After Dark Production, meaning that the show is better suited for a PG-13 audience with adults portraying middle-grade spelling bee contestants.
“With this cast, I don’t care what kind of day that I had, every time I left rehearsal, I was smiling just because of seeing the joy on their faces,” said McDonough. “I was really lucky to get the cast that I got.” She also noted that the judge that selected “Putnam” for SETC said that she had seen the play numerous times, and the Beanstalk production of it made the story feel fresh again.
“We’re in the community theatre division, which means that it’s an actual conference, so we’ll have some classes that we can take and have some learning experiences as well as being able to present our play and get feedback on it.”
McDonough and Redmon-Byrum both noted that the audience at SETC will be the largest audience that Beanstalk has ever performed in front of.
“We don’t want people to look at us as ‘just’ community theatre. Amy and I have always had the standards that we want everyone else to look to as far as what community theatre should be,” McDonough said. “We teach kids theatre etiquette and all kinds of different things … and we let them have a lot of feedback and make suggestions, as well. We want them to be involved.”
McDonough, a High Country native, said that she wanted to create something that she would have appreciated having around when she was growing up.
“We want to be a safe place for kids who don’t ‘fit’ anywhere else, and I feel like we’ve done that,” she said. “Whenever a kid tells me that they were ready to give up on theatre (before Beanstalk) because they had a bad experience or something like that, and, you know, that is really encouraging to me.”
“Whatever the community needs, that’s what we’re trying to offer,” said McDonough.
Beanstalk is planning on taking about 14 cast and crew members to Louisville, Ky., for the conference at the end of February, and the theatre is accepting donations to cover the costs of travel and hotel rooms. The High Country can donate to Beanstalk on its Facebook page at www.bit.ly/374oi2N.
The Beanstalk Community Theatre is a local nonprofit that performs four shows per year with a fifth planned for the 2020-2021 season. To learn more about BeanStalk and stay up-to-date on its show schedule, visit www.beanstalknc.com.
