For the sixth year, the Daniel Boone Rail Jam will take the town of Boone by storm on March 14 with a few changes from years’ past. Following tradition, the event will close a daylong St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the High Country.
For those who are new to the area or visiting on March 14, the Daniel Boone Rail Jam is “a skiing and snowboarding event centrally located in the middle of Boone,” said event coordinator Shauna Godwin, who is also the artistic director of Boone’s Horn in the West Outdoor Drama. There is also “tons of snow ... competitors to showcase X-Games style tricks ... food trucks, vendors and local craft beer.”
Godwin credits Danny Wilcox of Appalachian Mountain Brewery and the Boone-based We Can So You Can Foundation for making the event possible and growing it throughout the years.
“Danny Wilcox is the founder of Daniel Boone Rail Jam,” Godwin said. “The first event in 2014 was Winter Rail Jam in the backyard of Appalachian Mountain Brewery. The first two events at AMB got so big we relocated to the (Horn in the West) amphitheater, and it became (the) Daniel Boone Rail Jam.”
According to Godwin, the show itself will also see some notable changes during the 2020 event.
“We have an all-new course design featuring three drop-in options,” she said. “The course is also in a new location on the stage facing the audience, giving everyone a clear view of the action.”
In past years, individuals have been able to register to compete in the competition; however, this year will feature two competing teams of skiiers and snowboarders from Appalachian Ski Mtn. in Blowing Rock and Beech Mountain Ski Resort in Banner Elk.
“Each team will be equally divided amongst skiers and snowboarders, both male and female,” said Godwin. “This year will be all advanced riders so it will be quite a show.”
Godwin says that the snow sport culture that surrounds Boone contributes greatly to the local excitement that surrounds the annual event.
“Skiing and snowboarding are a major part of the High Country community,” Godwin said. “Most of the athletes compete on the mountain where spectators can’t always access. This event brings all the excitement of competition right to the middle of Boone.”
Four-time Overall U.S. Grand Prix Champion and two-time Dew Cup Overall Champion Louie Vito will be a guest judge of the competition according to the event’s website at www.danielboonerailjam.com. Vito is the recipient of six X Games medals, including two Gold Medals and will be in Boone to show his support for the Rail Jam.
“Every year Louie hosts a charity Rail Jam at his hometown mountain resort in Ohio. This event has grown to be the biggest one of it’s kind in the entire Midwest,” states the Daniel Boone Rail Jam website.
The Daniel Boone Rail Jam is family-friendly and will have food and drink vendors on-site. Outside alcohol is not permitted.
The competition lasts from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Horn in the West Amphitheatre located at 591 Horn in the W. Drive in Boone.
General Admission tickets are $5 before March 7 when the price will raise to $10 per person. VIP tickets are sold out. Tickets may be purchased online at www.danielboonerailjam.com/tickets.
To learn more about the Daniel Boone Rail Jam, visit the event Facebook page at www.facebook.com/danielboonerailjam.
