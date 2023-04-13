If Béla Fleck was in another line of work, he would be called a “Renaissance Man.” Throughout his whole career, he has been known as a musician who is at home playing many different types of music while finding success going from one project to another.
Fleck came up in the bluegrass world as a young, innovative and open-minded banjo player from New York City who first performed and recorded with the Boston-based band called Tasty Licks. Soon, the future International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Famer Sam Bush asked Fleck to join the legendary group New Grass Revival in the early 1980s, a gig that lasted about nine years.
As Fleck’s virtuosity on the banjo grew and his love of many different musical genres expanded, he was ready to explore new kinds of sounds when he formed Béla Fleck and the Flecktones in 1988.
From then on, Fleck cultivated an impressive fanbase for the Flecktones while also exploring jazz music with Chic Corea, classical music with Joshua Bell, progressive string music with the Strength In Numbers band, the music of Africa featuring musicians from the country of Mali, the music of Asia with his talented wife Abigail Washburn and many more side projects.
Fleck made music news a couple of years ago when he went back to his bluegrass roots after a two-decade hiatus to write and record the Grammy Award-winning album appropriately-titled “My Bluegrass Heart.” After an impressive tour and even more accolades for the recording, including an IBMA Album of the Year Award, Fleck turned his musical juggernaut in another direction yet again.
On April 22, at 7 p.m., Fleck will bring acclaimed musicians and friends Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia to the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts in Boone for a concert that will bring to life the group’s fabulous new album called “As We Speak.”
More information on tickets and directions can be found at theschaefercenter.org.
In this exclusive interview with Fleck, he talks about what it is like to change course from playing bluegrass music to a world music collaboration.
“It takes me longer to pivot than it did in my younger days,” said Fleck. “I used to run from one thing to another and somehow the transitions never gave me a pause. But now, I’d prefer to have some time to prepare and really work on the music before exploring each different world. That said, there may be some things I can carry into this quartet from the way I’ve been playing with My Bluegrass Heart groups. I loved that project and the musicians who collaborated with me on it. But, I have to admit, I’m quite looking forward to reuniting with these incredible musicians as well and exploring some different realms.”
In this quartet, Fleck plays the banjo, Hussain brings his acclaimed percussive abilities on the tablas to the table, Chaurasia adds the wonderful sounds of the bamboo flute of India called the bansuri, and Meyer brings his world-class bass prowess to the mix as well.
“Zakir brings an effortless propulsion to his tabla playing, and a listening ability that is very inspiring to play with,” said Fleck. “I don’t think music has to have percussion in it to be great, but it sure is fun when you do have it. More critical for me, when it comes to personally having fun with music, whoever I play with has to have a strong rhythmic point of view. But, lots of great music can happen in a lot of different ways. My music tends to thrive on rhythmic interplay, though. With Edgar, he is a unique combination of brains and heart, in whichever order you prefer. He tends to think a lot, and he’s very sharp. And yet, the sound he makes is very human and filled with warmth and character. It adds up to a remarkable offering.”
The best way to experience the joy and the wanderlust “travel-is-fatal-to-prejudice-bigotry-and-narrow-mindedness” aspects of this uplifting music is to search out and stream the songs “Tradewinds Bengali” and “The B Tune” from the “As We Speak album. It is music that is not only fun, it also encourages our imagination to think about cultures that are found on the other side of this small planet.
“‘The B Tune’ was originally a duo piece for me and Edgar,” said Fleck. “We never released it, although it was prominent in the first Bonnaroo festival live video. It seemed like it could be a great piece for this quartet and a real band effort, so now the tune will have a new life. I’ve always loved the bansuri flute, and I got to record with the instrument before on an album called Tabula Rassa. Rakesh is one of the great practitioners of the bansuri as he is a great melody player and a stunning improviser.
“As for ‘Tradewinds Bengali,’ this is a piece that I wrote and originally recorded with the late and great jazz pianist McCoy Tyner some years back,” continues Fleck. “I jammed on it once with Edgar, Zakir and Antonio Sanchez while we were in India, and it was a cool vehicle for us then. When I reminded the guys of it one day, Zakir instantly came up with some great, new ideas for it and it became a different tune. Originally, it was just called Tradewinds, but this wonderful version is now called ‘Tradewinds Bengali.’”
Ultimately, what motivates Fleck the most is the chance to collaborate with other talented and open-minded artists. Another musician that inspired Fleck was our local Boone/Deep Gap musical icon Doc Watson, whose statue sits on King Street. Watson passed away in 2012 and this year marks the 100th anniversary of his birth.
“As I learned in my bluegrass life, listening is the key,” said Fleck. “Focusing on the other musicians rather than on oneself tends to lift the music to another place. But, I also have to try to not be intimidated, because I do get to play with some marvelous artists. One of those great musicians was Doc Watson. I played with Doc many times and it was always a thrill. He was a very inspiring guy to play with because he made you play better. In terms of Doc’s gifts, some of it was him bringing his personal elements into this traditional music, which made it so palatable that it helped to grow the music and bring a huge audience to it. It wasn’t a premeditated thing done just to sell tickets, though, because Doc’s approach to music was very compelling and real. His musical legacy will live on forever.”
