I first met Milan Miller in Nashville in 2004 at a club called The Basement. It was one of my first trips to Music City USA as a burgeoning music journalist and Miller had recently sent me his latest album recorded by the band Jubal Foster.
What intrigued me about the Jubal Foster album was the musicianship and original songs on the recording, and the fact that the band was named after a character from the “Andy Griffith Show.” Jubal Foster was the cantankerous old farmer who ran a moonshine still on the edge of Mayberry.
Looking back now, while I had spent many years going to the Outer Banks and to the MerleFest music festival here in North Carolina, I had no idea when I met Miller that I would move from Ohio to his native Tar Heel State eight years later. Not only did Miller grow up in Western North Carolina, his former Jubal Foster band mates did as well. Fiddler Buddy Melton would go on to be in one of the most awarded bluegrass bands on the planet with Balsam Range, and Mark Bumgarner would go on to be a solo musician in his own right and the host of the annual MerleFest Band Competition.
As for Miller, he would go on to concentrate on his songwriting career, finding many a home for his impressive compositions. In 2020, he won the International Bluegrass Music Association Songwriter of the Year Award and over the years, his songs have been recorded by great bands such as the Steep Canyon Rangers, the aforementioned Balsam Range, The Grascals, Tim O’Brien, Sam Bush, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out and more groups. Miller has also performed at world-renown venues ranging from Red Rocks to the Grand Ole Opry.
Miller’s latest album is called “Between the Rhythm and Rhyme” and features wonderful new cuts including the tribute to nature called “Trout Don’t Live In Ugly Places.”
On Friday, May 12, Milan Miller and multi-instrumentalist Patrick Crouch will perform at the Jones House Cultural Center in downtown Boone to close out the winter/spring indoor concert season. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20. Due to limited seating, it is best to reserve a seat by calling (828) 268-6280 or go to joneshouse.org. The venue is located at 604 W. King Street.
Miller grew up in Waynesville, NC, and fell in love with music at an early age. He could strum a guitar while singing a song while he was in the 4th grade in elementary school. By the time he was in middle school, Miller had an electric Fender guitar and was quickly developing his chops, especially when listening to heavy metal and hard rock music as a teenager in the 1980s. But even then, underneath his rock and roll journey, his love for the twang guitar picking of Buck Owens and bluegrass music lingered underneath.
In 1999, Miller made the big move to Nashville, working innumerable side jobs while trying to establish himself in the hard-to-crack music business.
“Not being afraid to have a side job of some sort enabled me to play the music that I wanted to play and create the things I wanted to create, even though I went there as a kid who didn’t have any more sense than to move to Nashville,” said Miller. “When I moved there, I had probably written about 10 to 20 songs that I thought were real songs. While I thought I knew how to write songs and thought I already knew how to play the Telecaster guitar, I moved here and quickly realized how little I knew about both endeavors. It was a very scary experience, but in a good way, looking back on it 25 years later, because you soon realize that everyone there is really good at writing or singing or playing an instrument.”
Miller persevered and eventually found success in Nashville. Some of that success, however, can be attributed to the seven-plus years that he spent here in Boone, where he enrolled as a student at Appalachian State University in the early 1990s. While in town, he took advantage of being able to watch local musical hero Doc Watson perform on a regular basis.
“When I was in school at Appalachian State, that is when I got oriented in the music of Tony Rice and Doc Watson,” said Miller. “I had not been a huge bluegrass fan prior to me coming to Boone. The best gateway for me into bluegrass became the music of Tony Rice, Hot Rize, the Lonesome River Band, Ronnie Bowman, the Nashville Bluegrass Band and other artists of that nature, along with Tony’s guitar playing and Doc’s guitar playing. It all pulled me in. When I lived in Boone, getting to see Doc play up close was great. I never had anything more than a passing conversation with Doc, but at least I got to meet him. It was the era when you would bump into him at the local music store or at the flea market. Doc’s buddy Denver Cheek ran a booth out at the Wildcat flea market in Deep Gap and he would trade guitars with me and things like that. Denver was the father of Jerry Cheek, who became a songwriting mentor for me.”
Miller will be coming to perform at the Jones House with Patrick Crouch, a fellow musician known to be able to play almost any instrument he puts his hands on.
“Patrick is an old friend of mine that I met around 1998 or so,” said Miller. “Patrick lives in Lenoir and he is one of my favorite people in this world. He is a hysterical human being and a brilliant musician. There is not an instrument that he can’t play, from the banjo to the trombone to the tuba. He is proficient on nearly every symphonic instrument, and yet he can play any bluegrass instrument as well. At the same time, he is also a great songwriter. We always have a great time whenever we are together, and we have played a whole lot of music with each other. So, we thought that it would be fun to do some songwriter gigs with each other and perform at the Jones House and play some songs and tell some jokes and some lies and have some fun. I’m hoping to see some old friends there and to just walk around because Boone is one of my favorite places on the planet.”
