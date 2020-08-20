AVERY — Students returned to classrooms across Avery County for the first time since March 13 on Monday, Aug. 17. As part of the first day back to school, teachers and staff were on site checking students’ temperatures and reminding them to social distance. Avery County Schools held a phased reopening approach during the first week of school, as freshmen and first-year students returned to campuses. Meanwhile, Mayland Early College held its first day back to school on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Avery students return for 2020-21 school year
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@mountaintimes.com
