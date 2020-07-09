AVERY — Despite many events having been canceled throughout the High Country due to restrictions related to COVID-19, Avery County residents were still able to celebrate Independence Day in true, patriotic fashion as residents of several of the smaller communities held their own Fourth of July parades, and local resorts offered fireworks displays in the evening that could be viewed throughout the county.
editor's pick
Avery celebrates Independence Day
- By Luke Barber luke.barber@mountaintimes.com
-
-
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- State launches testing initiative for nursing homes
- Blue Ridge Brutal bike ride canceled for 2020
- Caldwell Hospice offers virtual volunteer training
- Top 10 Eric Idle movies
- 'Life of Brian' brings back Monty Python memories
- Toe River Arts hosts online benefit auction to raise lost funds
- Blowing Rock Summer Camp offers online activities, field trips for summer 2020
- Watauga County Public Library, DBDA host StoryWalk throughout July
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Black students, alumni demand changes at university
- Restaurants elect to close temporarily as staff members test positive
- Appalachian State trustees pass resolution of confidence in Everts
- App State administrators, faculty weigh difficult decisions for fall
- NC reports highest one-day increase of COVID-19 positive tests
- A grass-fed movement: Watauga Butchery to open in mid-July
- Grand reopening: Earth Fare to open its doors July 6
- App State professor: physical activity, weight management boost immune system
- Watauga Democrat to change print schedule
- COVID-19: 96 cases in Watauga, 54 active | NC: 74,529 cases, 1,398 dead, 982 hospitalized
Images
Videos
Commented
- Boone council approves mask mandate for public; restriction takes effect June 20 (74)
- App State considering proposal to rename Hoey, Lovill halls (11)
- Appalachian State trustees pass resolution of confidence in Everts (9)
- Letter: A little less 'arch-conservatism,' please (7)
- App State to require face coverings on campus (5)
- Restaurants elect to close temporarily as staff members test positive (5)
- App State student elected as Democratic delegate, Electoral College voter (4)
- Letter to the editor: Leave history intact (4)
- App State administrators, faculty weigh difficult decisions for fall (4)
- Letter to the editor: Hood column goes beyond conservatism (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.