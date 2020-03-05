HICKORY — Author Min Jin Lee will speak in the Belk Centrum at Lenoir-Rhyne University at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, as a part of the university's 31st Visiting Writers Series.
Min Jin Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea, and immigrated to Queens, N.Y., with her family in 1976 when she was 7 years old. Lee is a graduate of the Bronx High School of Science and was inducted into the Bronx Science Hall of Fame. At Yale University, she majored in history and was awarded the Henry Wright Prize for Nonfiction and the James Ashmun Veech Prize for Fiction. She attended law school at Georgetown University and worked as a lawyer for several years in New York before writing full time. From 2007 to 2011, Lee lived in Tokyo where she researched and wrote “Pachinko.”
From 2019-2022, she will be a Writer-in-Residence at Amherst College. Lee received fiction fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation and the Radcliffe Institute of Advanced Study at Harvard. Her second novel, “Pachinko,” was a finalist for the National Book Award for Fiction, runner-up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, winner of the Medici Book Club Prize and The New York Times Book Review’s 10 Best Books of 2017.
The book is regarded as an exceptional debut novel that grapples with problems common to transplanted people. Lee’s debut novel, “Free Food for Millionaires,” was a Top 10 Book of the Year for The Times of London, NPR’s Fresh Air and USA Today.
In 2019, Apple Inc. ordered a television series adaptation of “Pachinko,” and former President Barack Obama selected “Pachinko” for his recommended reading list, calling it, “a powerful story about resilience and compassion.”
Tickets for this event can be purchased by calling (828) 328-7206 or visiting the P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the Lenoir-Rhyne campus. The university is located at 625 7th Ave. NE in Hickory. Learn more at www.lr.edu/public-events/visiting-writers-series.
