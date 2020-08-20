ASHE — Robert Miller, an Ashe County native, has been recognized by Circle K for 25 years of full time service with the company. He has previously been recognized for reaching 25 years with The Pantry of Perkinsville and Kangaroo Express.
Miller grew up in Ashe and attended Lansing High before studying at Washington County Technical School in Abingdon, Va., where he became a certified off-set pressman. He later worked for the Northwestern Bank in Wilkesboro with his new title.
Miller would like to thank all the managers that he has had during the years: Judy L., Jamie S., Kristina G. and Tammy R. He also thanks District Manager E. Tester, who has been his district manager since 1985, for “all of his help.”
At 9 years old, Miller began singing acapella with his sister, Brenda, at community events, including revivals. He was a member of the Gospel Four Quartet that traveled in Ashe, Watauga, Wilkes and Grayson County, Va., and Miller was also a member of The Messenger’s Trio and the Lamp Light Quartet, which was based out of Pennington Gap, Va.
Today, Miller is a gospel solo artist with two albums.
“We all have disappointments and challenges (in life), but heaven will surely be worth it all,” Miller said. “Think positive, go for your dreams and keep the faith. It definitely worked for me.”
Miller’s future plans are to “keep working at Circle K” and to become involved with the Ashe County History Museum. He would also like to contract a group or artist to record his songs.
“Whatever happens from this moment on, it will be wonderful because I know God is still in control,” he said.
Additionally, Miller credits his family for the support and love they’ve provided to him while he followed his dream. Specifically his son, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Elisa, and grandson Kaden, Miller said, “I am so proud of you all, and I love you so much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.