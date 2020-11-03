WARRENSVILLE — Ashe County Middle School will offer a new opportunity for the community intended to bring good cheer to this Christmas season.
The “Making Seasons Bright Light Show” will be held the first three weekends of December from 6-10 p.m. on the campus of ACMS.
This will be a drive-through light show featuring more than 30,000 LED Christmas lights, numerous outdoor inflatables and a variety of other decorations.
Admission is $10 per vehicle and 15-passenger vans will pay $20 to drive through the event. Due to COVID-19, the annual Prime Rib Dinner was not a valid fundraiser for this year so this was the direction that several at the school wanted to take.
“Due to Gov. (Roy) Cooper’s restrictions on indoor events and the added risks related to COVID-19, we are unable to have our usual Prime Rib Dinner,” said ACMS Principal Dustin Farmer. “This has traditionally been our largest fundraiser of the year. During this time of uncertainty, we believe this to be a great alternative for fundraising purposes, but really as a way to provide some holiday cheer to our community.”
There are several ways the community can help ACMS with this big event. Sponsors and volunteers are needed, as well as donations of Christmas light strands (working or not), any color garland, extension cords, or gently used outdoor Christmas decorations.
Youth groups, churches and organizations can volunteer to make decorations that can be used across the campus. Local tree growers have been invited to donate a tree for the show as well.
If any local businesses are interested in making a donation and becoming a sponsor, please contact Ashe County Middle School.
For more information, call ACMS at (336) 384-3591 and ask for Farmer or Student Success & Community Resource Coordinator Fawn Roark. Email inquiries can also be sent to fawn.roark@ashe.k12.nc.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.