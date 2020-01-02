The Ashe County Little Theatre is an all-volunteer community-based theatre group who make their home in the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson. Since 1972, ACLT has produced three to four plays a year. In 2020 ACLT will present four productions.
The first production of the season will be “Who’s On First” March 27-29. Written by Jack Sharkey, this comedy features a husband, wife, lover and friend, a strange lamp, a gun and a rubber chicken that are all doomed to live the same hour over and over again until they get it right. Four actors in four scenes race through this hilarious farce to an unexpected ending. Directed by Jim Williams and produced by Rebecca Williams, auditions will be in Monday, Jan. 6 at the Ashe Civic Center.
The summer musical playing June 25-29 will be the Broadway musical “The Robber Bridegroom,” with a book and lyrics by Alfred Uhry and music by Robert Waldman. Based on the short story by beloved writer Eudora Welty, “The Robber Bridegroom” is the Southern-fried Robin Hood tale of Jamie Lockhart a dangerous, handsome, backwoods rogue who’s a gentleman by day and bandit by night. When he falls for the beautiful daughter of a wealthy planter, his world and code of ethics are turned upside down. The music deemed “country and southern” is arranged for guitar, fiddle, mandolin, bass and banjo. Directed by Benjamin Thomas-Reid, auditions will be Monday and Tuesday, March 30 and 31.
The third production will be “Exit Laughing” Aug. 27-30. When the biggest highlight in your life for the past 30 years has been your weekly bridge night out with the “girls,” what do you do when one of your foursome inconveniently dies? If you’re Connie, Leona and Millie, three southern ladies from Birmingham, you do the most daring thing you’ve ever done. You “borrow” the ashes from the funeral home for one last card game, and the wildest, most exciting night of your lives involves a police raid, a stripper and a whole new way of looking at all the fun you can have when you’re truly living and your exit laughing. Directed by Dayne Hodges, auditions will be in July.
The last production of the season will be “The Rope” on Oct. 16-18. Written by Patrick Hamilton, “The Rope” is a murder mystery involving two university students who kill a fellow student and put his corpse in a trunk. They host a party with family and friends using the trunk as a buffet. A party guest, a professor, grows suspicious and tries to get the students to confess to the murder. Directed by Baron Cooper, auditions will be in August.
With four productions this year, the Little Theatre is always in need of backstage volunteers. There are many ways to become involved including producing, lighting, sets, costumes, publicity and more. For more information about the productions or backstage volunteering call (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.