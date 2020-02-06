WEST JEFFERSON — The Friends of the Library recently released its schedule of programing for its 2020 season, which begins on Wednesday, Feb. 26.
FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting coincides with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. All Friends’ functions are free and open to the public, and light refreshments are served at the meetings. Meetings are held at 11 a.m. in the Community Room in the basement of the Ashe County Public Library in West Jefferson.
New members are welcome, and the membership, only $10 per year, includes a 10 percent discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner in the library. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events, and other offerings at the library.
FOL encourages everyone to attend the upcoming meetings and bring a friend. Learn more about FOL in Ashe County at www.arlibrary.org/about-ashe-library/friends-of-the-library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.