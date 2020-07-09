ASHE — All hope was not lost for Fourth of July celebrations as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact daily life. The county made the tough decision to cancel the traditional fireworks show at Ashe County park this year, where many gather to celebrate the holiday with family and friends.
Although the park was closed, the community was still able to enjoy the county fireworks elsewhere and in several locations around the county.
The fireworks show was moved from the park to 368 Ray Hill Drive in West Jefferson, which made for an ideal spot for panoramic views of the fireworks from parking lots in West Jefferson and Jefferson. The location where the fireworks were set off was the ridge line between the water tank and cell tower in West Jefferson.
People who wanted to partake in viewing the fireworks were able to park in parking lots after 7 p.m. which included Ashe County High School, the Old Lowes Foods building, Walmart, Lowes Hardware, State Farm Insurance, Ashe Civic Center, Skybest Security on Mt. Jefferson Road, Skyline National Bank, Goodwill, Auto Zone, Steve Johnson Auto World, Lifestore Bank on Mt. Jefferson Road, Midway Baptist Church and along the Main Street in West Jefferson.
