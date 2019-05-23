WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor a spring choral concert by the Ashe Community Singers on Friday, May 24, at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson.
The chorus is an all-volunteer group and have been rehearsing once a week since March.
Under the direction of Bob Zahner and accompanist Sylvia Zahner, this year’s participants include: Janie Adams, Norma Allen, Joanie Bell, Michael Bell, Anthony Benson, Bill Berry, Jane Berry, Swift Black, Becky Burgess, Joy Campbell, Joe Cochrane, Judy Dancy, Linda Dreyer, Melissa Fields, Rick Gardner, Loftin Hargrave, Donna Hines, Jan Gambill, Phil Holland, Kathy Howell, Peter Leslie, Jane Lonon, Michael Malloy, Becky Marsten, Susan Meredith, Edie Miller, Vicki Mincey, Terry Monroe, Sheryl Mohn, Teressa Sumrall, Vernon Taylor, Kristen Travis, Carolyn Trinkle, Jenni Weaver and Connie Woolard.
Bob Zahner is a graduate of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla., where he received his bachelor’s in music education and vocal performance. He continued his education at USF with graduate conducting classes taught by Robert Summer.
Zahner retired after teaching public school music for 34 years and has been working in church music as a professional tenor soloist and choir/hand bell director since 1979.
During Zahner’s career, he has performed and conducted along the East Coast. He has also performed at Westminster Abbey, Coventry Cathedral, Canterbury Cathedral, St. Paul’s Cathedral, Heidelberg Castle Great Hall, St. Mary’s Cathedral and other venues in the U.K. and Germany.
Sylvia Zahner has been a church organist and accompanist in the central Florida area since 1970. She has an associate’s degree in music from Florida Southern College in Tampa. A Tampa native, Zahner married Bob and they moved to Lakeland, Fla., in 2004. Most recently, she was a staff accompanist at Florida Southern College.
The community chorus repertoire will feature director, Bob Zahner, with a solo selection “The Only Home I Know” from the musical “Shenandoah.”
The concert will include classical selections by Vivaldi, Mozart, Brahms and Tomas Luis da Victoria and a medley from the popular Lerner and Lowe musicals including “My Fair Lady,” “Paint Your Wagon” and “Camelot.” For John Rutter’s “Gloria I,” a dynamic choral selection with piano and timpani accompaniment, Ashe County High School timpani player Ashton Hash will join the chorus.
The concert is free to the public with general seating. The concert is supported by a grant from the Grassroots Arts Program Grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and is sponsored locally by the Ashe County Arts Council. For more information, call the Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
