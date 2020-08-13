WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce normally holds ribbon cuttings for new member businesses, but on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Ashe County Public Library, they celebrated the upcoming release of a new children’s book by an Ashe County author.
“Chips & Threads,” written by Tuck McClure and illustrated by Sarah Sanders, is set to be released Sept. 1. It tells the story of two characters, Chips and Threads, who who do their jobs but are not let into people’s homes because of the mess they make.
McClure said the inspiration for the book came from the wood chips he leaves behind after woodworking, the threads his quilting wife creates and how all of them get stuck into the carpet. After the idea popped into his head three years ago, the story was finished in 15 minutes.
One year later, he said he started to look for an illustrator to help get the book done. Sanders initially agreed but changed her mind, saying she was too busy. One year after that, she changed her mind again and “Chips & Threads” came to life.
At the end of the book, a note is dedicated to the front-line workers fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic, as the final edits were made during the early months of the crisis.
The book is currently available on Amazon for pre-order, and one copy was given to the library.
