WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council will be sponsoring a community celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson.
The celebration will highlight Dr. King and his teachings. Ashe County Girl Scouts will join the celebration highlighting King’s message of peace, unity and equality in our society.
A special presentation will be Arts Council board member Sharon Kasel interviewing historical figure Elizabeth Keckley, Mary Todd Lincoln’s dressmaker. Keckley was a successful businesswomen, activist and author and will be portrayed by Olivia Glover, an Ashe County student.
Actor/playwright, Mike Wiley will be the featured performer. “We Could be Heroes”, a motivational commentary by Mr. Wiley speaks to his experiences and influences and his journey to become a performer and an art educator. It is a statement of gratitude and a call to action.
Under the direction of Diane Bryan there will be musical selections by the Community Voices. The audience will be invited to join the Community Voices in singing Lift Every Voice and Sing. There will be time for audience reflections and comments.
The Martin Luther King Day celebration is open to the public and refreshments will be served. The Ashe Arts Center is located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 846-ARTS.
