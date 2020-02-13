WEST JEFFERSON — The gallery of the Ashe Arts Center will host a solo exhibition by Ashe County artist Susan Jesperson. “Lyrical Light and Color” will feature more than 30 paintings in a variety of media including acrylic, oil and cold wax mixed with oil paint. The opening reception will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.
Jeperson’s professional paintings focus on using the lyrical expressionist abstract approach in a variety media that reflect the challenges and impact of climate change facing the natural world. Some of the artwork shows the influence of the work of Zao Wou Ki and Che Tuh Chun, Chinese painters who moved to Paris during the middle of the 20th century to take up western oil painting. These paintings are bright lovely colors applied with free expression. The term “lyrical” relates to colors that virtually sing.
Now a Jefferson resident for a decade, Jeperson lived and worked in Florida. After retirement, Jeperson completed a bachelor’s degree at Appalachian State University in Boone. She is affiliated with the Blue Ridge Art Clan, the Ashe County Arts Council, the Wilkes Art Gallery, the Blue Ridge Artisan Guild, the North Western Water Media Society, and the Florence Thomas Art School and Gallery.
The gallery of the Ashe Arts Center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson. The exhibit will be on display through March 13. For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.