The third Appalachian Mountain Artisan Festival at Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone was hosted from noon until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1. The venue saw a constantly revolving group of patrons, both in the restaurant and bar area and in the side room where vendors were set up. Local musicians Will Easter and Will Burrow played in the main room of the bar, which set the enthusiastic tone throughout the venue.
Organizers Michelle Miolla of Miolla Ceramics and Mackenzie Palladino of Semplice Designs and six other local artists attended with specialty booths of their pieces set up for visitors. There was also a booth from the local nonprofit OASIS, which received a donation of 10 percent from each of the artists’ sales that day, and one for a new hair salon in the area, White Willow Hair Studio.
“We decided to pair up with Appalachian Mountain Brewery because they were Boone’s first brewery, and they have had such an impact on the community over the past seven years. They accepted us with open arms and have been such an awesome partner to work with,” said Miolla.
Independent Metalsmith Palladino showcased handmade jewelry, some of which was crafted out of old coins, while Miolla’s displayed ceramics not only included mugs and small bowls, but also casual and themed earrings, such as hearts that are just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Local artist Rob Moore of MTNSnapshots sold photograph prints and handmade ink drawings of several scenes and animals. He draws every line of his pieces by hand using specialty pens and markers, only occasionally using a photo for reference.
Between mingling with customers and other artists, Caroline Daniel sat on a stool behind an arrangement of dried flowers from Ironsong Flowers. Customers could buy a variety of dried floral arrangements, including long-stemmed options and small jars full of colorful buds.
Chloe Purpero Johnson, founder of Lines by CoCo, painted a large portrait on canvas beside a display of her prints for sale, and Caitlin Byrd from Rising Phoenix Woodcraft was selling decorative wooden shelves of various sizes, wood burnings and picture frames.
For now, organizers Palladino and Miolla plan to keep the festival at AMB.
“We have talked about branching out in the future but for now the combination of event goers and brewery attendees seem to be a great fit,” Miolla said. “We have received such positive feedback from each event thus far. The followers that are aware of the event get so excited when we announce the next one, and the people that just happened to stumble upon it are thrilled to have experienced it ... That is what is so great about the Boone community and that is the exact atmosphere that we wanted to create.”
The first three events have been by invitation only for the artists showcasing their work, but any local artists that are interested can contact Miolla and Palladino through their Instagram accounts by searching @Miolla_Ceramics and @semplicedesigns respectfully. Additionally, the organizers can be emailed at AMAF.boone@gmail.com, and artists wishing to participate in future events should include pictures of their work in an email message.
