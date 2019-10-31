Virtually every business has a website, and, in fact, it’s come to be expected. An artist who earns income from their art is also a business. So why wouldn’t artists have a website to showcase what they do?
For those artists who do not yet have a website, or for those who want a more updated or more easily managed website, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace is offering “How to Build Your Artists’ Website: Get Started with Ease” led by Sophia Ojha (pronounced OH-jah).
Only 12 spaces are available, so advance registration is recommended. This workshop is specifically geared towards artists in the fine and performing arts such as painters, sculptors, photographers, musicians, actors, crafts-makers as well as authors and creatives of all kinds.
This four-hour workshop is designed to help participants become familiar with aspects of Squarespace, a free website-building service with pre-made templates. Ojha will show participants how to add text content on an About page, how to add photos to a gallery and how to create the top and bottom navigation links. No knowledge of code is necessary because of the platform.
Participants are asked to bring a laptop as this will be a hands-on workshop. Snacks are also welcome.
To register for this workshop which will take place at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace, located at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone, on Saturday, Nov. 9, go to www.watauga-arts.org and look for the “workshop” tab. To register by phone, call (828) 264-1789, and for more information about the workshop visit www.sophiaojha.com/artists-workshop.
