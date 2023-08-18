The view from the Art and History Corner this week is quilts, quilts, quilts! If you’re a quilt person, or would like to become one, this is your week.

Come enjoy this group show of 20 different members of the High Country Modern Quilt Guild. How modern is it, you might ask. Well, it was just formed in 2016 by local quilt artisans who specialize in quilts with a modern twist. They combine contemporary quilt blocks and techniques to create quilt wall hangings, quilted paintings, thread paintings, decorative stitched fabric bowls, placemats and table runners, baskets, rope bowls, hand bags, tote bags and one of a kind wearables.

  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.