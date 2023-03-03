BLOWING ROCK — Blowing Rock Art and History Museum has announced the opening of the exhibition “POP-UP: Andy Warhol & the Portrait Impulse,” which will be viewable until June 2.
The exhibition highlights 96 Polaroids, 27 black and white prints and six silkscreens generously loaned from the Permanent Collection of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University, courtesy of a gift by the Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts’ Andy Warhol Photographic Legacy program. “POP-UP” will be on view through June 2 in BRAHM’s Fort Gallery.
Photography and its potential for experimental portraiture is foundational across Andy Warhol’s prolific career. In ‘POP-UP,’ Warhol’s commitment to instant film as a candid documentary medium is explored alongside examples of his iconic silkscreen prints. Synthesizing the photographic, the painterly and the commercial, the artist’s manipulation of the human visage constitutes some of his most lasting impacts on contemporary photography and image-making.
In this exhibition, community members will see Warhol’s near-obsessive use of the camera — the Polaroid in particular — with some examples ultimately transformed into the high contrast, color blocked images audiences are so familiar with today.
Those interested in viewing the new exhibition are encouraged to come to BRAHM’s Spring Exhibition Celebration on Friday, March 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. Docents will be on hand to answer questions and provide insight into the exhibitions and light refreshments including a cash bar will be available. This is a free event to all visitors.
