BANNER ELK – The Carlton Gallery is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 and 26.
This year is the 40th anniversary of the Carlton Gallery, therefore the 40th annual holiday Open House. The Open House will feature the artists from the 40th Anniversary Winter Group Exhibition and Small Works.
During the event, the community is invited to partake in holiday treats such as hot cider and sweets. All the art that is featured is also available to purchase as holiday gifts for loved ones and friends.
The artists featured are by Monique Carr, Freeman Beard, Mary Kamerer, Jean Rupprecht, Connie Winters, Nicholas Stewart, Linda Apriletti, and Amos Westmoreland. The paintings will feature holiday themes like winter landscapes or animals.
Paintings by Tonya Bottomley, Andrew Braitman, Egidio Antonaccio, Lisa Boardwine, Lori Hill, Toni Carlton, Debbie Arnold, Kate Worm, Warren Dennis, Vae Hamilton and Karin Neuvirth will feature abstract and traditional landscapes.
All the paintings in the holiday gallery are created from oil, acrylic, mixed media or watercolor mediums.
Clay sculptures will be featured in the gallery as well by artists Eric Reichard, Ralph Mello and Scott Stockdale. John Turner will exhibit decorative clay bowls and urns as his signature finishes. He will also exhibit his new line of clay pendants. Molly Lithgo and Jim Rientjes will exhibit their hand-built, hand-painted and beautiful functional vases, mugs, trays, spoon rests, butter dishes and more.
Cindy Pacileo will present her “Women of Peace” figurative sculptures in different poses. Abstract figurative clay sculptures by Mary-Ann Prack are crafted in primary colors with a geometric purity of form and surface detail. The size of her work ranges from one to eight feet in height.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.