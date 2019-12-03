The Nth Gallery will be exhibiting the ceramic artwork of Nick Schneider beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
The exhibition, “Marks of the Past,” explores the vessel form as a metaphor for the human struggle. Accompanying the sculptural work Schneider will be having a holiday pottery sale with a portion of the proceeds being donated to F.A.R.M. Café.
Nick Schneider is a lifelong ceramicist and the Lead Art Instructor at Wilkes Community College.
The Nth Gallery is located upstairs from ARTMART on King Street in Boone.
