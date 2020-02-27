BOONE — The galleries at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University change throughout the year and feature compelling original art that is accessible to all members of the community.
On March 6 from 6-10 p.m., the public is invited to explore the galleries of the Turchin Center during the Spring Exhibition Celebration with the opening of five new exhibitions. This event is held in conjunction with the downtown Boone Art Crawl.
Numerous exhibiting artists will be on-hand to meet visitors and provide insight into their intriguing work. The musical group Belleville Rendezvous will perform. Refreshments and a cash bar will be available and there will be creative art-making activities in the Moskowitz Gallery.
This event is free and open to the public, and it will showcase new spring exhibits.
‘Lian Lian’ — An installation by Hui Chi Lee
Jan. 24 – June 6 in the Main Gallery
Hui Chi Lee is an assistant professor in studio art at Appalachian State University. Lee’s artwork focuses on drawing, painting and mixed media. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona, a master’s degree in Art Therapy and Art Education from Illinois State University, and a doctoral degree in Drawing and Painting from the University of Florida. Hui Chi Lee’s artworks have been exhibited in Asia, Europe and across the United States.
Lee’s towering drawings and dresses portray entwined bodies. Lee said, “I have selected the qualities we associate with mannequins — plastic and figure-like, but inanimate and anonymous — as a vehicle to encourage viewers to think about these seemingly contradictory yet connected conditions.”
The randomly amassed mannequin-like figures in the drawings lack self-determination and appear powerless, much like many vulnerable and immobile human beings in today’s society.
MARIA: Lesia Maruschak
March 6 — Aug. 1 in the Mayer Gallery
Project MARIA memorializes the more than 4 million victims of the 1932-1933 famine in Soviet Ukraine — the Holodomor — an event widely thought to be genocidal. “Holodomor” is a combination of the Ukrainian words for hunger (holod) and extermination (mor), from the verb ‘moryty’ to kill by hunger or exhaustion. The Holodomor is a complex, highly debated historical event.
Lesia Maruschak is known for her compelling and sculptural images, and is recognized as an influential contemporary photographer manifesting the visual memory of history. Born in Saskatoon, Canada in 1961, she spent her childhood on the Canadian prairies, land settled by her ancestors in 1897.
Art Department Faculty Biennial
Jan. 24 — May 2 in Galleries A and B
The Faculty Biennial showcases the outstanding and thought-provoking work of 21 of Appalachian State University’s multi-disciplinary faculty. The work spans from painting, photography and glass to video, virtual reality and projection and even includes iconic elements of childhood such as a swing, Monopoly game pieces and a Red Flyer wagon.
Providing direct engagement with current creative and scholarly research, the exhibition initiates critical dialogue about the nature of contemporary art. This exhibition offers the opportunity for students, community members, faculty and staff at Appalachian State University meaningful opportunity to learn about the many creative ideas and art practices being explored and taught within the university.
Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition
March 6 – June 6 in the Mezzanine Gallery
In its 17th year, the Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition provides both amateur and professional photographers with the opportunity to showcase their interpretation of the unique character, people, places and pursuits that distinguish the Southern Appalachians. The categories include Adventure, Blue Ridge Parkway, Culture, Our Ecological Footprint, Flora/Fauna and Landscape.
More than 1,083 entries were submitted and the jury panel selected 47 finalist images that are on display in the Mezzanine Gallery.
Visitors to the Turchin Center are invited to participate in the People’s Choice Award selection, which runs through March 20. All awards will be announced on Saturday, March 23 at the Saturday screening of the Banff Film Festival and through media outlets.
According to Richard Campbell, associate director of outdoor programs, “We are thrilled with the images this year and look forward to showcasing them to the public when the exhibition opens on March 6.”
Expressive Arts 35th Anniversary Celebration
March 6 — June 6 in the Community Gallery
For 35 years Appalachian’s Expressive Arts Therapy Program — the nation’s only expressive arts program at a public university — has been educating and training caring professionals to integrate all of the arts into their work and way of being in order to support human growth, development and healing.
In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the Expressive Arts Therapy Program at Appalachian State University, a special exhibition of expressive arts work will be held at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. This exhibition, juried by Sally Atkins, Tiffany Rikard and Heather Thorp, features the work of 29 artists including students, alumni, and current and former faculty of the Appalachian Expressive Arts Therapy Program.
The Turchin Center is located at 423 W. King Street in Boone. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Tuesdays through Thursdays and Saturdays, and from noon until 8 p.m. on Fridays. The galleries are closed Sunday and Monday and observes all university holidays. Admission is free year-round.
For general inquiries or to schedule a tour, call (828) 262-3017, email turchincenter@appstate.edu or visit www.tcva.org.
