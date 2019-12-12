The Mountain Girl Artisan Guild’s popular premier event on Dec. 7 has prompted the collective to extend its Winter Holiday Sale. The sale, originally a one-day event, will now be open to the public from 5-7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12 and Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Dec. 14 and from 2-5 p.m. on Dec. 15. The sale takes place at Berkeley Brown’s residence at 262 Sunset Drive in Boone.
The Winter Holiday Sale features locally made art and items by Berkeley Brown (batik artist), Evenlight Eagles (leather artisan), Mar Starari (poet, silkscreen artist) and Carol Anne Thompson (potter).
Brown and Eagles both teach in the Craft Enrichment Program at Appalachian State University. Evenlight is a member at Main Street Gallery in Blowing Rock and has work at Hands Gallery in Boone. Her website is primaveraleathers.com. Mar Startari has work in the Dancing Moon and on her website is boonebarndog.com. Carol Anne has work at Alchemy and Folklore in Boone.
Parking is limited, so bring friends and carpool if possible. Visit the event’s Facebook Page for more information at Mountain Girls Artisan Guild-Winter Holiday Sale.
