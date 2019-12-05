Join the Mountain Girl Artisan Guild for its premier event on Dec. 7. Come peruse the work of four local artisans at the home of Berkeley Brown in an intimate and joyful holiday setting from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Berkeley Brown is a batik artist and creates beautiful mandalas and other organic designs on a wide range of clothing, wall hangings and pillows. She teaches in the Craft Enrichment Program at Appalachian State University and sells her work at quality music festivals around the country.
Evenlight Eagles is a leather artisan who creates eco-conscious designs. She makes a variety of accessories for men and women, including bags, journals, and bracelets. She is a member of Main Street Gallery in Blowing Rock, has work at Hands Gallery in Boone and also online at primaveraleathers.com.
Mar Startari is poet and silkscreen artist whose inspiring and thought-provoking word art will be available in print as well as silk screened on a variety of clothing. She has a sale bin you won’t want to miss! You will find Mar’s work in the Dancing Moon in downtown Boone as well as online at www.boonebarndog.com.
Carol Anne is a local potter with beautifully colored and highly textured designs. She offers a wide array of soul soothing pieces to suit any budget. Her work can be found at Folklore and Alchemy in Boone and at other local sales events.
Parking is limited, so bring friends and carpool if possible. Turn onto Sunset Drive in Boone (small street on right going up 105 ext. hill, a little past Subway) and someone can assist you with parking.
To learn more, call (828) 773-6256 or visit the Mountain Girls Artisan Guild-Winter Holiday Sale Facebook page.
