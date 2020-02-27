BLOWING ROCK — On Thursday, Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. until noon, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum will present a Scholars & Scones talk by local luthier Chris Capozzoli. Chris will describe the processes behind building his unique boutique guitars that are currently featured in the museum’s exhibition “Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments by the Capozzoli Guitar Company.”
Participants will learn about the creative and construction process behind Capozzoli’s guitar construction, focusing on his electric archtop and acoustic archtop designs. He will also present a brief history of the guitar and how to select the best woods for optimal sound.
Capozzoli is a musician, woodworker and luthier based out of Sugar Grove. Originally from Charlotte, he has called Watauga County his home for the last 20 years. He is a lifelong musician and has combined his passions for music and woodworking into Capozzoli Guitar Company. His passion for music is exemplified in his instruments, through the quality of craftsmanship, easeful playability and aesthetic beauty.
When describing the inspiration behind his work, Capozzoli said, “Playing music is one of the greatest pastimes. It brings friends and strangers together. One of my top passions is to design and build engines for this circumstance; to create tools that may help inspire the artist or performer to write and create music and to perhaps give the player individuality with the uniqueness of each instrument.”
“Sound Machines: Stringed Instruments by the Capozzoli Guitar Company” is on display at the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum until April 11 and features more than 20 handcrafted guitars built in the High Country.
Scholars & Scones programming is free for BRAHM members and $5 for nonmembers. Space is limited for this event. The museum is located at 159 Ginny Stevens Lane in downtown Blowing Rock.
For more information about Capozzoli, BRAHM or Scholars & Scones call (828) 295-9099 or visit www.blowingrockmuseum.org.
