BANNER ELK — Asheville-based multimedia artist Madalyn Wofford will be the guest judge during the Lees-McRae Communication Arts and Design juried student art exhibition Monday, March 16.
Taking place in the King-Shivell Gallery in the Cannon Student Center, the show and opening reception will begin at noon followed by a lecture by Wofford. Awards will be given to the best in show as well as second and third place recipients. The exhibition, which will offer drinks and refreshments, is free and open to the public.
Wofford, artist and owner of Glowspace Arts, a multimedia art studio in Swannanoa creates screen printed apparel and stained glass pieces. In addition to her work there, she’s completed several murals for Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, the Asheville Chamber of Commerce, as well as collaborative installations at the Black Mountain College Museum and Art Center’s annual {Re}Happening event. Wofford is also the art department coordinator at Warren Wilson College.
The student art exhibition will be on display through April 10. For more information, contact King-Shivell Gallery Director Michael Iauch at iauchm@lmc.edu.
