LINVILLE — The annual Grandfather Mountain Camera Clinic returns Aug. 17-18, allowing participants the opportunity to photograph the park outside of regular business hours, while providing valuable networking time with other photographers. The gate opens at 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 17.
Speakers for this workshop include Tom Fox, winner of the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina, Melissa Sue Gerrits, winner of the 2019 N.C. Press Association’s Hugh Morton Photographer of the Year Award, Scott Muthersbaugh and Jerry Wolford, award-winning photojournalists who now run Perfecta Visuals commercial photography in Greensboro and Chuck Liddy, who has more than 100 awards to his name from covering sports, hurricanes and wars.
“The Camera Clinic is a favorite not only among photojournalists, but photographers in general,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville nature park. “Our speakers touch on a wide range of topics and can help participants hone their skills and widen their focus — sometimes literally.”
Admission to the event is free for working photojournalists and active members of the N.C. Press Photographers Association. Admission for all others is $50 and includes a buffet dinner on Saturday.
Online registration is now open. Anyone wishing to secure a spot must purchase a $50 pass online. The charge will be refunded to those who show valid press credentials or a NCPPA membership card at check-in.
For more information and to register, visit https://grandfather.com/event/grandfather-mountain-camera-clinic/. For any questions or concerns, email Ruggiero at frank@grandfather.com or Natalie Brunner at natalie@grandfather.com.
