The Fall Crawl is here! The last crawl of the season will feature galleries, shops and studios all decked out in their fall finery from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.
New, creative, innovative works continue to emerge from local Ashe County’s artists. The galleries and shops are alive with colors, shapes and textures that invite the explorer to experience something new and exciting. This is the time to do holiday shopping.
The Ashe Arts Center will feature the juried exhibit the Best of the Blue Ridge. The opening reception will be coinciding with the gallery crawl. The announcement of the awards for best in show, first, second and third place will be at 6 p.m. followed by a presentation by juror Lee Carol Giduz. Awards are provided by corporate sponsor Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff. The Ashe Arts Center is located at 303 School Avenue in West Jefferson.
The Florence Thomas Art School is hosting the Potters of the Blue Ridge. Twelve potters will showcase artworks during the gallery crawl. The exhibit will be on display through Nov. 18. Florence Thomas Art School is located at 10 S Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson.
Come out, bring a friend and stroll the streets of West Jefferson. Enjoy the Scarecrow Contest sponsored by the Downtown Business Association. Admission to Gallery Crawl is free. Maps will be available at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson and at other participating galleries and shops.
For more information, call the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-ARTS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.