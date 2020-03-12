BLOWING ROCK — With a mission to provide cultural enrichment by promoting the arts and Southern Appalachian heritage, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum is offering a variety of educational and hands-on opportunities during March.
“Our March events are centered around our current exhibitions which will soon be transitioning over to our summer displays,” said Willard Watson III, the programs and outreach director at BRAHM. “On March 19, 26 and April 9, we’ll be celebrating the musical heritage of Western North Carolina through documentaries and interactive programs that feature live performances in a variety of guitar styles.”
To honor what would have been Doc Watson’s 97th birthday on March 3, the museum is showcasing a special documentary on March 19 titled “Doc & Merle: An Intimate Documentary.” According to Willard, “this documentary is especially unique because it was under production when Merle Watson passed in 1985, making it some of the very last footage taken of him.”
Other museum programs this month highlight the incredibly detailed works featured in BRAHM’s Rankin West Gallery: “Sallie Middleton: A Life in the Forest” and “Shared Spaces: Wildlife Wood Sculptures by Pete Lupo.” Lupo will be present for two events, sharing first-hand accounts of his detailed techniques and what inspires him to create new work.
Space is limited, so patrons are encouraged to arrive early.
More information on each event can be found online at www.blowingrockmuseum.org or by calling the museum at (828) 295-9099.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.