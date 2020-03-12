BOONE — The Downtown Boone Development Association is seeking three public art sculptures for the downtown Boone sculptures sites.
DBDA established the Public Art Program to help enhance the downtown Boone central business district through the incorporation of sculpture and artistic streetscape improvements in the downtown area. This annual program is designed to give sculptors an opportunity to display large-scale work in a pedestrian-friendly, downtown setting that supports a lively arts community.
By providing a place to exhibit, the DBDA hopes to encourage arts activity within the community and provide the atmosphere and opportunity for artists to exhibit their work, share their talents and communicate their diverse visions with residents, visitors, friends, and neighbors in downtown Boone.
A $1,000 honorarium will be awarded to each of the chosen artists.
Jurors of the Downtown Boone Public Art Exhibit are members of the DBDA Design Committee. Decisions will be made by April 24.
The following information must be included in artists’ applications to be considered for the 2020-2021 Downtown Boone Public Art Exhibit:
1.) Photos of the sculpture
2.) Dimensions and weight of the sculpture
3.) Date of commission
4.) A brief description and list of composite materials
5.) Estimated value of the sculpture
Applications should be submitted to DBDA by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6, via email at lane.moody@townofboone.net or in-person at 567 W. King St. in Boone.
The DBDA Design Committee will contact artists whose pieces are selected. Contracts will be composed in relation to the specifics of each piece. Artists are responsible for the transportation and installation of the art. Installation will begin the week of May 25 or soon thereafter with all pieces to be installed by June 20.
Questions should be directed to Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody at (828) 268-6283 or email lane.moody@townofboone.net.
