BOONE — If you missed giving to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace on Giving Tuesday, all is not lost. There is still an opportunity to have an impact on the arts in our community with an end-of-year gift to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace.
At the Blue Ridge ArtSpace, donations help support local artists and make art experiences available to everyone, regardless of age or level of ability. Through its Grassroots Grants Program it is able to assist other arts-based organizations as well as local schools and community organizations offering arts-related projects. The Blue Ridge ArtSpace also hosts weekly workshops, lessons, classes, and Arty Parties, and it has a gift shop where local artists can sell their work and guests can purchase unique, handmade, and affordable gifts year-round.
Monthly exhibits in the four galleries are celebrated at Second Saturday events each month, which feature live artist demonstrations, live music and refreshments. Finally, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace offers opportunities to local artists such as sharing and selling their work, teaching, learning new skills, interacting with other artists and building their business as an artist.
As a local nonprofit organization, contributions serve to help highlight the arts of Watauga County and the High Country, and more artists will be able to showcase their work through our galleries, gift shops, and Second Saturday Celebration of the Arts. Creating opportunities for local artists is a way to boost the moral of the community as well as the local economy. To learn more about Blue Ridge ArtSpace, please visit its website at www.watauga-arts.org, Facebook at Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga Arts Council and follow the gallery on Instagram @watauga-arts.
Blue Ridge ArtSpace collects a portion of their annual donations on Giving Tuesday, but it’s not too late to participate. Even though Giving Tuesday has passed, it is still actively collecting end-of-year donations through the month of December.
Online donations can be collected through www.giving2artspace.mydagsite.com. If mailing or in-person donations are preferred, the gallery is located at 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, NC 28607. Donations are also accepted via credit card by calling (828) 264-1789.
