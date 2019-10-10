The holidays are right around the corner with less than 80 days remaining until Christmas! To help local shoppers find unique, locally crafted, and unforgettable gifts, the Blue Ridge ArtSpace and Watauga County Arts Council are once again presenting Holiday Originals. They are seeking to add even more new work to this sales event and are inviting interested local artists to apply.
The show will officially open on Nov. 9 and will run until Dec. 21. The application deadline for artists who would like to participate in the event is Oct. 19. No participation fee is required, but participating artists must be (or become) current members of the Blue Ridge Art Space/Watauga County Arts Council. Membership allows artists to participate in this and many other offerings throughout the year and begins at $35. Commission rates range from 25 percent to 40 percent depending upon the level of volunteer participation of the artist.
All work must be original in design, form, concept and media. It must be handcrafted and/or created by the exhibitor. No manufactured clothing, kits, flea market items, plastic or Styrofoam products, greenware, pre-molded ceramics, costume jewelry, princess crowns, or factory-made unfinished furniture. Work will be juried and the WCAC reserves the right to limit the quantity of work per artist.
Applications can be found on the Blue Ridge ArtSpace/Watauga County Arts Council website at www.watauga-arts.org or can be picked up at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace at 377 Shadowline Drive in Boone. Approved artists will deliver their work Nov. 2 and Nov. 4-5.
An opening event will be held on Nov. 9. Sales hours are 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday though Saturday, plus there will be a Handmade Open House event every Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. where shoppers can watch artists at work, purchase holiday gifts and enjoy free cider and cookies.
Applications can be submitted electronically by emailing them to BRartspace@gmail.com, mailed to 377 Shadowline Drive, Boone, or they can be turned in to the Blue Ridge ArtSpace in person. With questions or for more information, stop by the Blue Ridge ArtSpace, visit www.watauga-arts.org, or call (828) 264-1789.
