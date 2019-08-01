See the best Ashe County artists working in their own studios during a two-day studio tour. On Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 the Ashe County Arts Council will sponsor the Ashe County Studio Tour, a two-day, self-guided, free event in which Ashe County artists open their studios to the public.
Tour participants will discover art studios located all over the county — in and around West Jefferson, Jefferson, Crumpler, Laurel Springs, Todd, Creston, Warrensville and Lansing. Most of the studios are not usually open to the public, so this is a rare opportunity for the community to see where these artists work and at select locations, to watch them as they create their art.
All art on the Ashe County Studio Tour is handmade, original work designed and produced by the artists in Ashe County. The artists have shown their work regionally, nationally and internationally. Some have made their art for over four decades and some are relatively new to their art forms, but all have a passion for what they do and where they do it.
Participating artists include Dottie Baker, David Bridge, Jane Munroe Floyd, Becki Henderson-Gow, Carla Houck, George Kosinski, Jennifer and Adrienne Ley, Debora Mauser, Camille Morgan, Wendy Painter, JoAnn and Ron Pippen, Mary-Ann Prack, Anne Pression, Quilt Square Girls, Renee and Syndi Brooks, Dawn Wicklow and Jennifer Gardiner Wilson.
An exciting addition to the tour is a four-day exhibit at the Ashe Arts Center that features artwork by the participating tour artists. The exhibit will open on July 30 and will be on display until Aug. 4. A reception will be held for the artists from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2. Come meet the artists, enjoy refreshments and have the first opportunity to see the extraordinary talent of our Ashe County artists.
Tour maps are available at the Ashe Arts Center and there will be Studio Tour signs along the roadways to help people find their destinations. The studios are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4. For more information, contact the Ashe County Arts Council at (336) 846-2787 or go to www.ashecountyarts.org for the map and directions.
