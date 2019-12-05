The Ashe County Arts Council celebrates the season with the annual holiday exhibit and Open House on Saturday, Dec. 7, in the gallery of the Ashe Arts Center with seven beautifully decorated trees, miniature paintings, holiday gift ideas and handmade ornaments. The friends and neighbors of the arts council are invited to stop by between 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. and enjoy refreshments, greet the staff and savor the sights, sounds and smells of the holiday season.
A special part of the Holiday Open House will be a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus for the children. From 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., in four sessions, Santa will be available for photos. Mrs. Claus’ Kitchen will be open for stories, and there will be an arts and crafts table and milk and cookies. Children will receive a book and holiday gift bag. Space is limited and reservations are encouraged by calling the arts council at (336) 846-2787.
The Holiday Open House will feature Tree Fest with decorated trees. The themes include: Crazy for Christmas by Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild; A Country Christmas by the Farm Bureau Women’s Committee; The Tartan Woolly Tree by the Tartan Woolly; Bird of a Feather by Laurie Wood of Third Day Market; Dreaming of a Girl Scout Green Christmas by the Ashe Girl Scouts; and an Ombre Tree by Wesley Barker.
Original miniature paintings and photography grace the walls of the Ashe Arts Center, which are perfect for your holiday shopping list. The works of art are 12 inches square and smaller, and they feature paintings in oil, watercolor, mixed media and photography by artists, including Joan Bell, Douglas Butler, Lydia de la Cerda, Amy Queen Chappin, Marion Cloaninger, Theresa Early Curd, Evalynn Halsey, Michelle Handler, Deb Jones, Kathy Leahey, Patricia Leonard, Jennifer Ley, Sequoyah Magroski, Ellen Jane Messina, Wendy Morrison Painter, Lisa Pepper, JoAnn Pippin, Scot Pope, Cheryl Roberts, Cher Shaffer, Colette Shomaker, Audrey Spencer, Carolyn Weckstrom, Dawn Wicklow, Susan Van Wyk and Marilyn Wooten.
The Gallery Shop is a holiday shopper’s paradise with handcrafted items just right for your holiday gift giving.
The Gallery Shop features wood, fibers, pottery, jewelry and more created by local and regional artists. The Arts Council tree is decorated with handmade ornaments by Tara Belk, Catherine Finch, Evalynn Halsey, Patricia Leonard, Theresa McGrath, Ellen Messina, Pat Morrison, Bob Piastuch, Cher Shaffer, Dan Wall, Phil and Linda Wylie and more.
Join the Ashe County Arts Council for all the Holiday Open House events and celebrate the spirit of the season. For more information, call (336) 846-2787.
