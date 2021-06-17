WEST JEFFERSON — Scores of art patrons took to the streets of West Jefferson on Friday, June 11, to participate in the first of the 2021 season’s gallery crawls hosted by the Ashe County Art’s Council.
At least 14 galleries participated in Friday night’s gallery crawl, giving both locals and visitors alike a chance to view and purchase work by High Country artists while supporting local businesses. The event also gave the arts council the opportunity to show off it’s new exhibition titled “Kaleidoscope” which showcases art representative of abstracts, lines, shapes, colors and angles.
With this being the first gallery crawl since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashe Art Council Executive Director Jeff Fissel says that the Arts Council is starting things off slow.
“We’re easing back into it. We don’t want to overwhelm anybody with big large crowds and packed galleries. Each gallery is welcome to set their own level of comfort with the retractions and coming back to this. This is the first time all of us have done this since COVID-19 started. So, we’re hoping for a good crowd tonight but we’re not expecting packed galleries all night long,” said Fissel. “We’re just excited to be back open here for a gallery crawl, we’re excited to welcome people in on a Friday night with our beautiful mountain summer weather and get to display some amazing artwork from some, great local talented artists.”
Some precautions meant skipping the usual reception held at the Arts Council for new and displaying artists. However, Fissel noted that the Arts Council’s goal is to return to more of a sense of normalcy with each gallery crawl.
“We’re not ready to jump back into that yet because we’re afraid that would put to many people in the room at one time. And we don’t want folks to feel, in any way, unsafe or unwelcome when they’re coming in,” said Fissel. “For now it’s just going to be a ‘drop in’ situation. We don’t have the food and the wine that would normally be out, but as people get more comfortable and we see how things go tonight that may change by next month.”
Despite the slight changes during Friday night’s festivities, visitors and artists alike are happy to see the gallery crawls return.
“I’m delighted that the gallery crawls are returning,” said Douglas Butler, a local writer and photographer who’s work is featured in the Kaleidoscope exhibition. “It’s very exciting and it’s good to see the artists again and have the patrons back and to be able to get together, talk again and see each others art. I’m really happy to be here.”
The Ashe County Arts Council’s Gallery Crawls will continue from July through October on every second Friday of each month from 5-7:30 p.m. For more information about these events contact the art council at (336) 846-2787 or visit their website at ashecountyarts.org/.
