WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council opened its newest exhibition Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Arts Center in West Jefferson.
“Bold, Bright and Colorful” is a tag-team effort from artists Susan Van Wyk and Patrick Richardson and sticks to its name with many different bold and bright colors. Van Wyk is an Arts Council veteran, recently having work exhibited as part of “Backroads” in July. Richardson is also prominent in the regional art scene, serving as the president of the Blue Ridge Art Clan.
The exhibit will run until Sept. 7, after which it will be replaced by “Nostalgia,” which focuses on the past through art.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.