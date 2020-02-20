The Tanger Outlets of Blowing Rock is searching for 10 local artists to display, demonstrate and/or sell their art at Tanger’s First Friday Art Walk events.
First Friday Art Walk events will take place on the first Friday on each month from June until October, and there is an application process for potential participants.
Interested artists can obtain additional details by contacting the office of Blowing Rock’s Tanger Outlets at (828) 295-4444 or visiting the office at 278 Shoppes On The Parkway Road, Suite 33, in Blowing Rock.
