BLOWING ROCK — Walking up to Edgewood Cottage at the Blowing Rock Art History museum last week, it would be likely to see Theresa Gloster outside the building painting on wood blocks in between visitors.
Her muse? Her memories. Although sometimes she finds inspiration in the canvas she chooses. She has painted on ironing boards, planks of wood and even dresses. Her passion for art brings new life to the items she paints on.
Gloster’s art has been shown in museum shows and art shows, and through it all she still remains humble. Her spirituality keeps her feet on the ground.
“The painting humbles me,” Gloster said. “I’m just the instrument doing the best that I can.”
In the back of the cottage, an ironing board leans against the fireplace. Every inch of the board is painted. The statue of liberty is the center, words and children swirling around.
When Gloster began painting, the only objective in mind was painting the Statue of Liberty, because the shape of the ironing board reminded her of the shape.
“All of this stuff was happening in the world. Then I started seeing children behind the wall, and I said ‘put that on there.’ Then all of the sudden it was right there... ‘God did not give us the spirit of fear, but of love and power and a sound mind.’ What do we say in every song we sing in America? Look at the words,” Gloster said.
Gloster won an award in Tuscaloosa, Ala., for the ironing board piece.
Gloster hears the sounds and voices of a moment in time, and translates that into her work.
One of her paintings, “Problem at Dinner,” is a memory from working with a group of women who took care of adults and children with disabilities who all took a trip to a convention in Kentucky. The painting is of the group at dinner on that trip laughing.
The frame is adorned with “HAHAHAHA” to represent the laughter shared in the moment. Gloster couldn’t help but smile as she told the story.
“You realize from painting after the picture is done, it was a moment in time. If you were sad, you feel sad when you are painting. If you were happy, you feel happy when you are painting... Because time changes, and I didn’t realize that so much,” Gloster said.
In Gloster’s painting “Breakfast” the painting started with a flat yellow on canvas. Over time it became a collage of flowers that reminds Gloster of the newspaper decoration that her family hung on the walls. The painting became a picture of going to visit her great aunt’s house. Gloster added flowers in memorial to her mother, and hearts to show the love felt in those moments with her family.
On either side of the frame, Gloster painted the coronavirus, and on the other side the monkeypox virus. The addition of the virus was to show the value in family during hard times.
Gloster added food to the table, because she felt the table should be set for her family.
The frame changes the tone of a painting depending on how Gloster decorates it. “When I’m doing a piece of artwork, it may not look like much on the outside, but it is just as important as the painting because sometimes it softens the blow,” Gloster said.
Gloster is an artist that grew up in Lenoir, whose art became popular for her unique folk art style. Gloster was one of 13 children in her family.
“There was always a baby on my mom’s lap and my daddy’s steps, and my mom was always pregnant. We didn’t know she was pregnant, but she was always coming home with a baby,” Gloster said.
Color plays an important part in the work that Gloster does. Every color has meaning in the paintings she creates.
Gloster was selected as one of South Arts Folk & Traditional Arts Master Artist Fellows in 2021. Gloster will hold a workshop at BRAHM on July 28.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.