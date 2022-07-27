BLOWING ROCK — Walking up to Edgewood Cottage at the Blowing Rock Art History museum last week, it would be likely to see Theresa Gloster outside the building painting on wood blocks in between visitors.

Her muse? Her memories. Although sometimes she finds inspiration in the canvas she chooses. She has painted on ironing boards, planks of wood and even dresses. Her passion for art brings new life to the items she paints on.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.