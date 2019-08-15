Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery is having an August open house on Saturday, Aug. 17, and everyone’s invited.
Join Sculptor Bill Brown at 10:30 a.m. for Coffee and Sweets during a casual studio talk. Bill will share his explorations and inspirations for his work, and will even turn on the “Big Hammer” as he talks about the physical process of creating.
Brown’s steel sculptures are created with a variety of techniques but his use of heavy forging skills to manipulate the materials are something that his work is known for. One of the tools he uses to shape the materials includes a five ton air hammer that he uses for forging heavy steel materials. The work on exhibit includes large scale and mid size outdoor pieces as well as smaller interior works. Brown’s sculpture will be on display throughout the open lawn and garden, as well as in the gallery and works in progress in the studio as well.
Along with the sculptures and paintings by artist Bill Brown there are nine other artists work awaiting visitors at this unique arts destination.
The gallery is currently highlighting “The Sun Series” which are the newest cast glass sculptures by Rick Beck. These works plus Rick Beck’s other glass sculptures on display bring color, texture and light to the gallery.
Along with Beck, the gallery includes works in clay by Tinka Jordy and Carmen Elliott, two artists from N.C.’s Triangle area that focus on hand built figurative sculpture but with very distinctive approaches. Works in clay include select small works by renowned ceramic artist Don Reitz whose work is represented by Anvil Arts through the Reitz Family Trust.
A new addition this summer has been small works by Tennessee copper artist Virginia Fisher. Fisher’s woven copper platters, trays and organic forms are beautiful for use and display on table tops or hung in groups on the wall. The open gallery space flows from entry to back deck as visitors explore the sculpture inside and out.
This Saturday’s open studio event is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and visitors can stop by throughout the day to enjoy the sculpture and celebrate art and summer with Liz and Bill Brown, owners of the gallery. Anvil Arts Sculpture Garden and Gallery is located in Linville Falls on Hwy 221. For more information, contact Anvil Arts at (828) 765-6226 and or visit the gallery online at www.studiosculpture.com.
