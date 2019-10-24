Florida artist Daniel Ambrose has created a new egg tempera painting, “Abandoned Beauty,” that features a wren resting on the window frame of an old school building in North Carolina to benefit the Crossnore School and Children’s Home.
A portion of the proceeds from the sale of this painting will benefit the institution’s Stepping Stones program, which transitions students from foster care to successful independent living.
Ambrose has supported the Crossnore School for more than a decade, by offering paintings for sale at the Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery.
Many nonprofits offer paintings, limited edition prints and other works by professional artists to benefit their missions. Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents artists who want to take part in benefiting the children of Crossnore School & Children’s Home. By purchasing a painting such as “Abandoned Beauty,” you support the Crossnore School and take home art you love.
To learn more about Daniel Ambrose and view his portfolio, visit www.DanielAmbrose.com. The Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery is located at 205 Johnson Lane in Crossnore. With questions or for more information, email Heidi Fisher, gallery manager, at hfisher@crossnore.org or call (828) 733-3144.
