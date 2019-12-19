Christmas and New Year are often times filled with family, laughter and fun. Apple Hill Farm will be offering extra tour times to celebrate the holiday season from Dec. 26-31. Take a guided walking tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., departing every half hour. Tour prices are $12 adults older than 11, $7 for ages 4-11 and children younger than 3 are admitted free. The farm store will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each of these days, and it is full of wonderful gifts for the season.
From Jan. 1-31, 2020, Apple Hill Farm will be open Saturdays only (except by appointment). To book a tour, visit the farm's website at www.applehillfarmnc.com and click on the "Book a Farm Tour" button in the menu bar, or call (828) 963-1662 or email applehillfarmnc@gmail.com.
Through the winter months, tours and store hours are weather-dependent. In the event of snow or ice, tours may be delayed or canceled. Please check Apple Hill Farm's Facebook page or call (828) 963-1662 if there are concerns about winter weather on a specific date.
