The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country (ATHC) is seeking volunteers to join their team beginning with a series of Grand Reopening events happening this October. Volunteers are needed to serve in a variety of roles including ushers, ticket takers, concessions attendants and street team members.
The Appalachian Theatre, conveniently located in the heart of downtown Boone, is searching for event volunteers who would like to get involved at the theatre, support the arts and meet new people. Relevant experience is a plus, but not necessary, as the folks at The Appalachian are eager to teach you all that you need to know.
“When you join the volunteer force at The Appalachian Theatre, you will become part of a dynamic community of passionate neighbors, local artists, community leaders, and theatre professionals. Plus, you will have a chance to see great shows in our newly renovated, gorgeous Art-Deco-style theatre for free!” said Executive Director Laura Kratt.
If interested, visit apptheatre.org/volunteer to learn more and to fill out an application.
Please direct all inquiries to office@apptheatre.org or call (828) 865-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.